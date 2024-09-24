Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

[Ojai, CA – September 16, 2024]— The Ojai Film Festival (OFF) is thrilled to unveil its official schedule for the 2024 edition, which will run from October 31 to November 4, 2024. The festival, now celebrating its 25th anniversary, continues its tradition of enriching the human spirit through the art of cinema. This year’s lineup features a diverse selection of films, workshops, panels, and events that promise to captivate, educate, and entertain attendees from all walks of life.

Click here to view the full schedule

Schedule Overview:

Friday, November 1: Screenings begin with “The Gray, The Black” and “Water for Life”, followed by the evening feature “Los Frikis” at 7:00 PM. Ending the day with a Mingle and Mix at 9:00 pm.

Festival Highlights Include:

Special Screenings: The highly anticipated documentary “Los Frikis” and narrative feature “The Last Birthday” will be showcased among other standout films.

Highlights include “A Swim Lesson”, “Tennis, Oranges”, and “Rising Above”, alongside a curated selection of films from around the world that reflect different cultures and perspectives. Filmmaker Q&A Sessions and opportunities for direct audience engagement will take place throughout the festival.

“This year’s Ojai Film Festival is set to be a vibrant exploration of diverse stories and global perspectives,” said Katie Guernsey, President. “Our schedule includes an exciting range of films that challenge, inspire, and entertain. We can’t wait for audiences to experience the magic of cinema at OFF.”

Get Your Tickets: Tickets are available now! Don’t miss your chance to experience the magic of the Ojai Film Festival: https://bit.ly/3My3SWU – Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity to celebrate the art of filmmaking in the beautiful town of Ojai.

About Ojai Film Festival:

The Ojai Film Festival celebrates the art of cinema and promotes its appreciation through year-round programming and an annual festival of film-related events. Our diverse offering of film screenings, workshops, seminars, tributes, and social gatherings brings artists and audiences together for education, entertainment, conversation, and inspiration.