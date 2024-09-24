Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society Presents “A Glimpse into Santa Barbara’s Hispanic Heritage, 1850-1950” Exhibit

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society (SBCGS) is thrilled to present a preview of its upcoming exhibit, “A Glimpse into Santa Barbara’s Hispanic Heritage, 1850-1950,” at the Santa Barbara Public Library. The exhibit will run from September 29 through October 30, with an opening reception on Sunday, September 29 from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm in the Faulkner Side Gallery.

This exhibit highlights the lives and cultural contributions of Santa Barbara’s Hispanic families from 1850 to 1950. Through photographs and personal stories, attendees will get a sneak peek of the larger exhibit, which will debut in September 2025 at the Society’s Sahyun Genealogical Library.

During the opening reception, exhibit participants will be present to share stories about their ancestors and offer unique insights into the creation of the exhibit. Genealogists from SBCGS will also be available for on-the-spot genealogy lookups, offering visitors the chance to begin their own family history research.

The reception is free and open to the public. Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with the local genealogical community, learn about Santa Barbara’s Hispanic heritage, and explore your own family’s history.

This exhibit is in partnership with the Santa Barbara Public Library and their Raíces y Sueños program.

For more information, please contact SBCGS at Outreach@SBGen.org.

About the Genealogical Society

The mission of the Santa Barbara County Genealogical Society is to help people discover, document, preserve, and share their family histories in California, the United States, and around the world. The Society is an all-volunteer organization with over 500 members, and a 5,000 square foot genealogical research library featuring over 19,000 books and a computer lab with access to nine genealogical subscription websites. Annual memberships start at $40, please visit SBGen.org to learn more about membership benefits, events, presentations, or to become a member.