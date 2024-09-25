Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Goleta Lemon Festival has announced its entertainment lineup for this weekend, September 28 and 29! With an expanded entertainment lineup, including a brand-new stage, The Point Market Community Stage, this year promises to be the ‘zest’ yet!

AMERICAN RIVIERA BANK MAIN STAGE SCHEDULE

Saturday, September 28

10:00 AM – Jack Keough

11:00 AM – Peer Pressure

Noon – Pie Eating Contest

12:30 PM – Mark Alvarado All Star Band

1:30 PM – Zermeño Dance Academy

1:45 PM – Bradberri

3:00 PM – Zermeño Dance Academy

3:15 PM – Tequila Mockingbird

4:45 PM – Area 51

Sunday, September 29

10:00 AM – Marika & The Ohms1

1:00 AM – Hippy Cholo

Noon – Pie Eating Contest

12:30 PM – illunis

1:30 PM – Baile de California

1:45 PM – Equipo Elite

2:45 PM – Baile de California

3:00 PM – Brittney and the B-Sides

4:15 PM – The Goodlanders

THE POINT MARKET COMMUNITY STAGE SCHEDULE:

Saturday, September 28

10:00 AM – Dance Unlimited

10:40 AM – Dance Network

11:15 AM – Ukulele Jim Noon – Tomato Theatre Company

12:15 PM – Strings & Arrows

1:30 PM – Adam Kogelman

2:30 PM – Car Show Awards3:15 PM – Cruz Dance

4:00 PM – Walking Coco

5:15 PM – Ruby & the Thorns

Sunday, September 29

10:00 AM – Destined Dance10:40 AM – AJ & a Guitar

12:15 PM – Previously Committed

1:15 PM – Zermeño Dance Academy

1:30 PM – Say Less

2:30 PM – Zermeño Dance Academy

2:45 PM – Luis Medrano4:00 PM – GirlDad

*Entertainment schedule subject to change. For more information on the Lemon Festival, including the kids’ activity wristband and how to volunteer, go to LemonFestival.com.

The Goleta Lemon Festival is organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce from Goleta to Carpinteria.