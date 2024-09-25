Goleta Lemon Festival Announces Entertainment Lineup
The Goleta Lemon Festival has announced its entertainment lineup for this weekend, September 28 and 29! With an expanded entertainment lineup, including a brand-new stage, The Point Market Community Stage, this year promises to be the ‘zest’ yet!
AMERICAN RIVIERA BANK MAIN STAGE SCHEDULE
Saturday, September 28
- 10:00 AM – Jack Keough
- 11:00 AM – Peer Pressure
- Noon – Pie Eating Contest
- 12:30 PM – Mark Alvarado All Star Band
- 1:30 PM – Zermeño Dance Academy
- 1:45 PM – Bradberri
- 3:00 PM – Zermeño Dance Academy
- 3:15 PM – Tequila Mockingbird
- 4:45 PM – Area 51
Sunday, September 29
- 10:00 AM – Marika & The Ohms1
- 1:00 AM – Hippy Cholo
- Noon – Pie Eating Contest
- 12:30 PM – illunis
- 1:30 PM – Baile de California
- 1:45 PM – Equipo Elite
- 2:45 PM – Baile de California
- 3:00 PM – Brittney and the B-Sides
- 4:15 PM – The Goodlanders
THE POINT MARKET COMMUNITY STAGE SCHEDULE:
Saturday, September 28
- 10:00 AM – Dance Unlimited
- 10:40 AM – Dance Network
- 11:15 AM – Ukulele Jim Noon – Tomato Theatre Company
- 12:15 PM – Strings & Arrows
- 1:30 PM – Adam Kogelman
- 2:30 PM – Car Show Awards3:15 PM – Cruz Dance
- 4:00 PM – Walking Coco
- 5:15 PM – Ruby & the Thorns
Sunday, September 29
- 10:00 AM – Destined Dance10:40 AM – AJ & a Guitar
- 12:15 PM – Previously Committed
- 1:15 PM – Zermeño Dance Academy
- 1:30 PM – Say Less
- 2:30 PM – Zermeño Dance Academy
- 2:45 PM – Luis Medrano4:00 PM – GirlDad
*Entertainment schedule subject to change. For more information on the Lemon Festival, including the kids’ activity wristband and how to volunteer, go to LemonFestival.com.
The Goleta Lemon Festival is organized by the Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce from Goleta to Carpinteria.