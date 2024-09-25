Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – September 24, 2024

Santa Barbara City Fire Department will be honoring, Mrs. Jaime Diamond at a ceremony held Wednesday September 25, 2024, at 3:00 PM, at Fire Station 1, located at 121 E Carrillo St. Santa Barbara CA, 93101. Mrs. Jaime Diamond will be presented with The Civilian Life-Saving Award; this award is presented to a private citizen in recognition of their swift and selfless actions in providing aid and assistance to another, resulting in the saving of a life.

On Friday September 6, 2024, a day with temperatures nearing 100°F, Mrs. Jaime Diamond, a local resident of Santa Barbara, acted quickly and heroically to save the life of Mr. LeRoy Villa in a life-threatening emergency.

Jaime Diamond found LeRoy Villa unresponsive in a parked car at the Santa Barbara Golf Club with the windows up and engine off. Unable to wake him, Jaime sought help from Mr. David Lopez and Mr. Justin Height. Together, they acted swiftly, relocating Mr. Villa to a cooler environment, and promptly contacting 9-1-1.

Emergency responders arrived quickly, and Mr. Villa was taken to the hospital with a dangerously high body temperature. The swift actions of Jaime, David, and Justin likely saved his life. Fire personnel from engine crew 75 C praised everyone involved for their quick thinking and bravery.

“Heat-related emergencies can escalate quickly, and every second counts. Thanks to Jaime Diamond’s swift actions, a life was saved, and we cannot express enough gratitude for this act of heroism”, stated Chris Mailes, City of Santa Barbara Fire Chief.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department stresses the importance of heat safety, particularly as extreme weather conditions become more frequent. Residents are urged to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and recognize early signs of heat-related illnesses, such as dizziness, confusion, and fatigue. We encourage our community to stay informed and to look out for one another during extreme heat events to prevent further emergencies.

For more information about the recognition ceremony or to request an interview, please contact Liliana Encinas, Public Information Officer, Santa Barbara City Fire Department at 805-564-5778.