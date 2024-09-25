This November 5, I encourage my fellow community members in S.B. Unified School District’s District 2 to cast your vote for John Robertson. Recently retired following 20 years as an educator, John will be an excellent addition to the Santa Barbara Unified Board of Trustees. He began his teaching career in the K-12 classroom, followed by years at UCSB and City College as an instructor in ESL and English Skills. I recall him as an outstanding colleague when I taught at SBCC. I am thrilled to see him take this next step into public service.

In addition to his frontline work in the classroom, John has also contributed valuable service to California’s Department of Education: including appointment to the committee overseeing the selection of History / Social Science textbooks; followed by selection to the review team that evaluated draft copies of the National Standards in Civics Education. John Robertson will bring to SBUSD nearly a half century as an educator with the expertise and time to dedicate himself to our students, their families, and their teachers.

John’s priorities are student-focused, beginning with attention to the post-lockdown recovery of basic skills lost in 2020 and beyond. Other priorities include Campus Safety as well as fiscal oversight that will eliminate unnecessary or redundant programs. Of tantamount importance, respect from the dais for our children’s most important teachers, their parents.

Vote John Robertson for Santa Barbara School Board, District 2: My wonderful colleague.