Walkers Take to the Streets to Fight Suicide

Santa Barbara, CA (September 24, 2024) On the morning of September 28, 2024 − volunteers and walkers from Santa Barbara County, CA are joining the quarter of a million people walking in towns across the United States to draw attention to the fight for suicide prevention.

The annual AFSP Santa Barbara Out of the Darkness Community Walk, hosted by the Greater Los Angeles & Central Coast Chapter will be held at 10:00 a.m. PDT(check-in and event activities begin at 9:00 a.m.)at Goleta Beach Park, Goleta. This community awareness and fundraising walk supports the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s public education and support programs, life-saving research, and advocacy work at the state and federal levels.

“Suicide touches one in five American families. We hope that by walking and connecting with one another, we will draw attention to this issue and keep other families from experiencing a suicide loss. Our ultimate goal is to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide,” said Louisa Rocque, AFSP Executive Director, Greater Los Angeles & Central Coast.

AFSP’s Santa Barbara Out of the Darkness Community Walk is one of over 400 AFSP Out of the Darkness Community Walks being held nationwide this year. The walks are expected to unite more than 300,000 walkers and raise millions for suicide prevention efforts. Last year, these walks raised over $21 million for suicide prevention. In 2023, the Santa Barbara County Out of the Darkness Community Walk exceeded their walk goal, raising over $50,000, and had more than 370 participants.

Speakers at the AFSP Santa Barbara Out of the Darkness Walk will include Santa Barbara Community member, Bonnie Beedles, educator, artist and coach, will share her journey of lived experience and Emiliano Campobello, an Indigenous artist, musician and activist will share of his loss, using his words and musical performance to help others along their own journey. Suzanne Grimmesey, our walk co-chair as well as MFT and PIO/Chief of Strategy and Community Engagement at our Walk Sponsor, Santa Barbara County Department of Behavioral Wellness, will Emcee our event.

“This year we want people to join us in walking to create a world without suicide” said AFSP CEO Robert Gebbia. “By walking you are helping AFSP make progress in prevention through research, advocacy, education and support to those affected by suicide. I’m in awe of our courageous volunteers who are lifting their voices to inform local and national leaders of the support needed to reduce suicide and save lives.”

The Santa Barbara Out of the Darkness Community Walk includes local sponsors: County of Santa Barbara Behavioral Wellness, Lightfully Behavioral Health, Crestwood Behavioral Health, Inc., and New Beginnings Counseling Center.

To sign up for the Santa Barbara Out of the Darkness Walk, please visit www.afsp.org/santabarbara. Check-in/Registration, activities and Community Partners Resource Fair begins at 9:00 a.m., the opening ceremony is at 10:00 a.m. with a 2 mile walk immediately following. Walk donations are accepted until December 31, 2024 www.afsp.org/santabarbara

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide, including those who have experienced a loss. AFSP creates a culture that’s smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states including Puerto Rico, with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.