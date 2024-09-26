Caltrans Public Information Meeting Next Week for State Route 154 and Foxen Canyon Road Intersection Improvements Project

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – CaltransDistrict 5 will hold a Public Information Meeting regarding a project to implement improvements at the intersection of State Route 154 and Foxen Canyon Road in Los Olivos.

The public is invited to this meeting which will be held in an open house format at the St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church at 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos on Thursday, October 3rd at 6 pm. The public will be able to learn more about this project, view informational displays and ask questions of the project team, including staff from engineering, traffic operations and environmental.

Caltrans considered current and future traffic volumes, collision data, and other factors to identify feasible safety enhancements that would address a pattern of collisions at the intersection and support safe and efficient travel for all users now and into the future. The preliminary evaluation indicates that a roundabout would be a feasible alternative at the intersection.

For more information on the project, please visit the project fact sheet website: https://dot.ca.gov/-/media/dot-media/district-5/documents/us101-snt-brbr-cpm-fct-sht-051s110-0924-a11y.pdf

