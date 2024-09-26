Training & Public Information Coordinator

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara (HASBARCO) Honored with Five NAHRO Awards of Merit and Nominated for Three Awards of Excellence

Pictured left to right: Mark Thiele, NAHRO CEO, Sean Gilbert, NAHRO Vice President, Salina Bolden, HASBARCO Regional Manager, Sanford Riggs, HASBARCO Operations Director, John Polanskey, HASBARCO Development Director, Leda Martinez, HASBARCO Housing Manager, Georgy Guy, NAHRO President

(LOMPOC, Calif.) – The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara (HASBARCO) has been recognized with five prestigious Awards of Merit from the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO). The honors were presented at the NAHRO conference in Orlando, FL, on Wednesday, September 25th, 2024. Additionally, HASBARCO has been nominated for three highly coveted Awards of Excellence, with the winners to be announced at NAHRO’s 2025 conference in Washington, D.C.

The Awards of Merit acknowledge significant achievement in two distinct categories: Project Design and Resident and Client Services. HASBARCO’s innovations in both areas reflect the organization’s ongoing commitment to enhancing the quality of life for residents and creating safer, more inclusive communities.

Awards of Merit in Project Design:

• Harry’s House Cultivates Togetherness in New Housing for Seniors

Harry’s House in Santa Ynez has been honored for its innovative design, which fosters a sense of community and independence while providing supportive services for low-income seniors aged 62 and older. The farm-style architecture, accessible living arrangements, and community spaces, including gardens and a commercial kitchen, encourage social interaction and support.

• Redesigned Trash Enclosures Prevent Illicit Activity, Graffiti and Transient Use

This project at HASBARCO’s Central Plaza property in Santa Maria addresses public safety and neighborhood aesthetics by redesigning trash enclosures to deter misuse, while contributing to a cleaner, safer environment.

Awards of Merit in Resident and Client Services:

• Harry’s House Keeps Seniors Active and Out of Costly Skilled Nursing Homes

By offering health and wellness programs tailored to seniors, Harry’s House provides residents with a way to stay active and independent, reducing the need for more expensive long-term care.

• Harry’s House Open House & Job Fair Crosses the Generation Gap

In July 2023, a multimedia campaign drew 80 persons from local communities to apply to become a resident of Harry’s House, or to become a member of Harry’s House’s staff. The job fair had a unique, cross-generational appeal, with young adults seeking employment, and elderly baby boomers in search of a vibrant living community. Local employers including Alan Hancock College, Lompoc School District, and Aerotech also participated in the event. In total, employers arrived at the event with over 90 positions to fill.

• Housing Navigation Performs Intuitive, Sustainable Relocations One Client at a Time

HASBARCO’s housing navigation team offers personalized services to help vulnerable individuals transition into stable, affordable housing with long-term sustainability in mind, helping clients repair their credit, resolve utility disputes, and other challenges that directly or indirectly prevent them from using a housing voucher before it expires.

Nominations for NAHRO Awards of Excellence:

Three of HASBARCO’s Merit Awards will go on to compete for NAHRO’s Awards of Excellence, highlighting its leadership in innovation and service delivery:

The Awards of Excellence are NAHRO’s highest honors and recognize extraordinary efforts to create affordable housing and strong communities. The winners will be announced at NAHRO’s national conference in Washington, D.C. in March 2025.

“We are incredibly proud of these honors and our team’s ongoing dedication to delivering innovative housing solutions and supportive services for the residents of Santa Barbara County,” said Bob Havlicek, Executive Director of HASBARCO. “These awards demonstrate our commitment to both design excellence and community-centered services that improve lives.”

ABOUT HOUSING AUTHORITY OF THE COUNTY OF SANTA BARBARA (HASBARCO)

The Housing Authority of the County of Santa Barbara was formed in 1941 by Resolution of the County Board of Supervisors. The Board appoints the Housing Authority’ seven-member Board of Commissioners, although it operates as a stand-alone public agency. In furtherance of its mission, the Housing Authority has an associated 501c3 nonprofit, Surf Development Company. HASBARCO currently owns and manages more than 1,450 affordable rental housing units in Santa Barbara County, including six permanent supportive housing developments. The Housing Authority also administers the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program and other types of rental assistance. For more information, go to www.hasbarco.org/.

About NAHRO:

The National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials (NAHRO) is a professional membership organization representing over 20,000 housing and community development agencies and professionals across the country. The organization is committed to creating affordable housing and vibrant communities through advocacy, professional development, and national recognition programs.