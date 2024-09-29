After spending years running restaurants for others along State Street, I’m proud to say I now own The Cruisery on the 500 block. Having lived on the Mesa for over 15 years, and with more than 20 years invested in the heart of downtown, Santa Barbara is truly my home—even if I wasn’t born here.

Mike Jordan has been an invaluable asset to both residents and local business owners. He’s been part of our Restaurant Committee meetings since before COVID, always showing unwavering support for downtown and the creation of a promenade that works for everyone. He’s been the steady voice of reason throughout the debates about our city’s future, always offering practical, thoughtful solutions.

What stands out most to me is Mike’s vision for Santa Barbara—a place his kids, grandkids, and all of ours can love and thrive in. That’s the kind of community leadership we need, and I believe it’s the most important kind.

That’s why I’m voting to re-elect Mike Jordan as 2nd District Councilmember.