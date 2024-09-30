American Cancer Society Partners with Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. for Free Community Event

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA

The American Cancer Society (ACS) – Central Coast is thrilled to announce a partnership with Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. (SBTC) for a free community event on October 12th, 2024 , from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at 131 E Haley St , Santa Barbara, CA. This event will celebrate Breast Cancer Awareness Month , offering an afternoon filled with fun, education, and community spirit while raising awareness about the importance of early detection and support for those affected by breast cancer.

In addition to free parkour sessions, free flying trapeze lessons, and free tacos, the event will feature an ACS tent where attendees can learn more about ACS’s life-saving work, participate in Breast Cancer Awareness activities, and make donations to support ongoing research and patient services.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. for this exciting community event,” said Laura Steinfeldt, VP of the Greater Los Angeles and Central Coast for the American Cancer Society.

“This partnership perfectly aligns with our mission to increase awareness and end cancer as we know it, for everyone. By partnering with SBTC, we’re not only offering a fun and engaging experience for the community but also reinforcing our commitment to advancing cancer research and education. We look forward to an inspiring event on October 12th and encourage everyone to join us in making a difference.”

The event will showcase a Trapeze Talent Showcase by local youth, allowing the community to witness the skills, bravery, and fun that flying trapeze provides.

Families, children, and people of all ages are invited to experience the thrill of the trapeze and the joy of giving back to a critical cause.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with the American Cancer Society – Central Coast for this event,” said Randy Kohn, co-founder of Santa Barbara Trapeze Co.

“Flying trapeze teaches people about overcoming fear, and that courage is something the ACS represents every day. Together, we can raise awareness and support, all while having fun as a community.”

This collaboration builds on SBTC’s history of community engagement, having previously partnered with organizations like Unity Shoppe and the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation . These events have consistently demonstrated how shared experiences can inspire resilience and community strength.

“Santa Barbara is such a compassionate and engaged community,” said Shane Weaver, co-founder of SBTC.

“We’ve seen the power of partnerships in our past events, and we’re proud to continue that tradition with ACS. Together, we’re offering a meaningful experience for both families and the community at large.”

Event Details:

●

Date: October 12th, 2024

●

Time: 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM

●

Location: 131 E Haley St., Santa Barbara, CA

●

Activities: Free Parkour, Free Flying Trapeze, Free Tacos, Trapeze Talent Showcase

●

Partner: American Cancer Society – Central Coast

For more information about the event, please contact SB Trapeze Co at hello@sbtrapezeco.com.

About Santa Barbara Trapeze Co.

Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. is a recreational flying trapeze school located in Santa Barbara, CA. With a mission to foster a sense of community and provide unique experiences, SBTC offers classes, workshops, and events for people of all ages and skill levels. Through partnerships with local nonprofits and community-driven initiatives, SBTC continues to inspire and bring people together through the joy of flying trapeze.

About The American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 110 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345 . Connect with us on Facebook and Instagram.

Don’t miss this opportunity to support a great cause and enjoy a thrilling day with Santa Barbara Trapeze Co. and the American Cancer Society – Central Coast!