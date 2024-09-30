Community Environmental Council Hosts Green Gala

On September 21, the Community Environmental Council (CEC) hosted its Green Gala in the Funk Zone’s Bakery Block. Enthusiastic supporters of all ages turned out to support this treasured nonprofit, whose wide-ranging programs address climate change on the Central Coast.

The 250 guests enjoyed a reception and locally sourced dinner at the al fresco venue, the site of the original Weber Bread Company, which was recently acquired by local investors and made available to CEC guests as a preview to the official opening.

In the program, CEO/Executive Director Sigrid Wright concisely summed up CEC’s work: “If it deals with climate change on CA Central Coast, we are there.” Specifically, she explained, CEC works to ensure that climate solutions are accessible to everyone, to protect our region from the impacts of climate change, and to engage land stewards to restore and regenerate our environment.

Boardmember Geoff Green led an inspiring panel discussion with four young area climate activists: Dylan McLernon (5th grade), Alaina Galbraith (5th grade), Lena Fackler (10th grade), and Valentina Thomas (11th grade), who discussed climate change and their own climate activism. Fackler and Thomas both attended CEC’s Youth Climate Workshop and the Ocean Guardians program, with which CEC partnered.

Green led a live auction to raise crucial funds, followed by a crowd-pleasing performance by the local youth band Reimagined Dragons, whose members include Mazzy Gore, daughter of Depeche Mode’s Martin Gore, who was also in attendance. The band performed songs by the pop band Imagine Dragons.

Ethan Maday, a 9th-grade S.B. Middle School student, eloquently delivered the keynote speech. Maday noted that CEC has been pivotal in his learning and activism, inspiring him and giving him opportunities to make a difference. He proclaimed that it was up to his generation to come up with new ideas and build momentum for change.

With the support of teachers, Maday started an environmental action elective at his school to build awareness and create action. Maday lauded CEC for the multitude of solutions for which the nonprofit educates, advocates, and pioneers. He pointed to CEC’s work on renewable energy, energy-efficient transportation, recycling waste, climate-smart agriculture, and more.

Maday learned about climate change in 3rd grade. “I knew I had to do something,” he related. With his love for spending time outside, he added, he couldn’t just sit on the sidelines and watch.

An after-party with music by The Last Decade closed out the night.

CEC seeks to engage community members of all ages. It runs a college-level Climate Stewards Certification Program, which is held via Zoom on Wednesday evenings. Participants are provided with tools needed for individual and collective action. CEC reaches thousands more in the community through events, meetings, and webinars. In addition to programming to engage community members, CEC operates a multitude of other programs and does advocacy work.

Event Committee: Sima Morrison, Lucy Firestone, Connie Maday, Michelle Weinman (co-chair and boardmember), Jessica McLernon, Truman Davies, Katy Powers (co-chair), Carolyn Fitzgerald (co-chair), Nicole Delesalle, and Mally Chakola | Gail Arnold



Panel discussion participants: youth activists Valentina Thomas, Lena Fackler, Alaina Galbraith, and Dylan McLernon | Gail Arnold



Board Treasurer and major sponsor Peter Schuyler with major sponsor Lisa Stratton | Gail Arnold



S.B. City Councilmember Kristen Sneddon and CEC Board President Jon Clark | Gail Arnold



CEC President’s Council member Karl Hutterer, Alana Walczak, and major sponsor Jim Jackson (Ann Jackson Family Foundation)| Gail Arnold

