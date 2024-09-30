Extraordinary Educator Award Nominations Needed

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, September 30, 2024 – The Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County is seeking nominations for this year’s “Extraordinary Educator” Award. The award is given to the best of the best, the finest of the fine that work with our special needs community – teachers, therapists, volunteers, etc. Past recipients include Kellogg School Paraeducator, Claudia Watters, Dos Pueblos HS Chef Terri Ingram, Peabody Charter School’s Danelle Hurtado, Brandon School’s Laura Herrera,Goleta Valley Junior High School’s Cameron Stewart, Brandon School’s Jakie Zaida, Alpha Resource Center’s Amy Buesker, Goleta Union’s Adaptive PE teacher Michael Galvan and El Camino School’s 5th grade teacher Linda Sparkuhl.

Please send your nominations to melissa@dsasbc.or or call 805.886.4411 no later than Friday October 6, 2024.

The award will be presented at the 13th Annual Hoedown at the Santa Barbara Carriage Museum on Saturday, October 26, 2024. Tickets are available online check the Down Syndrome Association of Santa Barbara County Facebook page or DSASBC.org and at the door.

It will be a evening full of great BBQ dinner, dancing to live music from Dusty Jugz aka The Rincons, silent auction, tons of activities for the kids and more – a fun time is sure to be had by all. The event is from 5 – 9 pm Ticket prices are $20 adults & $10 kids – that includes dinner, dancin’ & activities.

Visit www.dsasbc.org to find out more of the DSASBC events. “Extraordinary – Just Like you”