Hart Legislation Helping Tribes Access State Funding Signed Into Law

SACRAMENTO, CA – To recognize Native American Day, Governor Newsom signed Assembly Bill 3017 authored by Assemblymember Gregg Hart (D-Santa Barbara). The new law allows federally recognized Tribes to receive 25% of state grants and contracts upfront, providing them with significant capital to bolster critical programs and initiatives that benefit Indigenous people.

“Tribal communities are a vital part of California’s past, present, and future. By investing in upfront funding, the state is empowering Tribes to effectively plan and implement programs that will have a lasting, positive impact on their communities,” states Assemblymember Hart.

The bill was sponsored by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and supported by Tribal leaders and advocates who have long called for reforms to how state funds are distributed to Tribal entities. Under previous funding models, Tribes were often required to expend significant resources before receiving state funds, creating barriers to the timely execution of vital projects.

The Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Kenneth Kahn states, “Improving the state’s payment process for grant funding and contracts will help federally recognized Tribes across the state better serve their communities. This also demonstrates the state’s commitment to government-to-government relations with Tribes, and we thank the Legislature and Governor Newsom for their attention to this important matter.”

Assembly Bill 3017 builds upon Hart’s related legislation from last year – Assembly Bill 590 provided nonprofit organizations the ability to receive 25% advance payment from state grants and contracts. Assembly Bill 590 and Assembly Bill 3017 strengthen State and local partnerships, and offer greater access and flexibility to State funding. This legislation is a game-changer for Tribal communities, and reaffirms California’s pledge to provide equitable opportunities across all State departments for Tribal governments.

Gregg Hart represents the California Assembly’s 37th Assembly District, which includes Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Montecito, Summerland, Buellton, Solvang, Lompoc, Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Orcutt, and Nipomo. He currently serves as the Chair of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee and Assembly Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector.