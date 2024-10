Nick Welsh never ceases to amaze with his Angry Poodle columns . His knowledge of the issues, his eloquence and his wit say it perfectly every time— whatever the issue. Thank you. We are so lucky to have the Independent and all of your top-notch journalists. Stellar! Thanks to you I am better informed as well as entertained.

