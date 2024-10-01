Celebrate Fall With 2024 Harvest and Halloween Events in Lompoc, California

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA – September 2024 – Discover the festive spirit in and around Lompoc with family-friendly fall harvest events, pumpkin patches, seasonal shopping and spooky Halloween activities! Here’s our roundup of a few favorites to try this season! www.explorelompoc.com

Head over to Zellers Farms for a picture-perfect pumpkin patch experience! With acres of pumpkins, family activities, and festive photo ops, it’s the ultimate spot for fall fun and creating unforgettable autumn memories.

Celebrate Halloween in downtown Lompoc with Old Town Trick or Treat! Local businesses open their doors for a safe and fun-filled evening of trick-or-treating, spooky decorations, and family-friendly entertainment.

Dive into the Halloween spirit at the Lompoc Aquatic Center with Dunkin for Pumpkins! Swim to capture floating pumpkins, play fun water games, and enjoy a splashy twist on the traditional pumpkin hunt.

Dive deep into marine wonders during Sharktoberfest at Cabrillo High School Aquarium! Explore fascinating sea creatures, enjoy family-friendly activities, and learn about ocean conservation in this unique fall-themed open house.

Lompoc Fright Fest

Get ready for chills and thrills at Lompoc Fright Fest! This spooktacular event offers haunted houses, terrifying mazes, and eerie entertainment for those brave enough to embrace the frightful fun.

Celebrate the season at the Queen of Angels Catholic Church Harvest Festival! This family-friendly event offers games, food, live entertainment, and a warm community atmosphere to mark the fall harvest in style.

Fall Shopping at Deasee’s Boutique!

Update your wardrobe for fall with a visit to Deasee’s Boutique! Explore the latest trends in cozy sweaters, stylish accessories, and seasonal finds perfect for embracing the autumn vibes in Lompoc.

Located on scenic Pacific Coast Highway 1, just 155 miles northwest from Los Angeles with close proximity to Santa Barbara and Solvang, Lompoc takes on a world of its own. Its valley setting, surrounded by spectacular rolling hills and vineyards, creates an invitation for visitors to detour off the main road, and explore what’s around the bend. Lompoc is a destination for wine tasting, golf, cycling, hiking, skydiving, birding, and surfing at nearby Jalama Beach.

It is home to La Purisima Mission State Historic Park, the most fully restored and furnished of the 21 California missions, and adjacent to Vandenberg Air Force Base, where rockets are launched throughout the year by such entities as NASA, SpaceX, and ULA, to name a few. Lompoc has 12 hotels to welcome visitors. To discover more about the Lompoc Valley, and other things to see and do, visit: www.explorelompoc.com.