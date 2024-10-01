Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Goleta, Calif., October 1, 2024 – Santa Barbara, Goleta, and Lompoc communities raised 11,331 diapers for LEAP’s Diaper Bank during National Diaper Need Awareness Week (NDNAW) from September 23-29, 2024.

LEAP: Learn. Engage. Advocate. Partner. is a prominent child care agency that has been supporting Goleta families for over 50 years, and runs the county’s only registered diaper bank.

LEAP’s NDNAW campaign was a resounding success, thanks to the dedicated efforts of its community partners and the generosity of local residents. The organization collected donations through diaper drives hosted by key partners across Santa Barbara County, including Trinity Church of the Nazarene in Lompoc, Old Town Coffee, Congregation B’nai B’rith, Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, Moms Demand Action SB, and RG Photography.

“We are overwhelmed by the community’s response,” said Lori Goodman, Executive Director of LEAP. “These donations will make a significant difference in the lives of families experiencing diaper need in Santa Barbara County.”

LEAP’s Diaper Bank was launched in 2021 thanks to one concerned community member. Wendi Ostroff, Director of the California Learning Center, approached Goodman with the idea of establishing a diaper bank, having recognized that none existed in Santa Barbara County despite the clear need.

“During the pandemic, I was volunteering for the foodbank and read something about diaper need. At the time, I hadn’t considered how much diapers can impact a family on a limited budget. I did a bit of reading and discovered the National Diaper Bank Network and searched for where the closest one was to us here in Santa Barbara. It turned out the closest one was in Oxnard. It seemed like a great project to take on, but who, and where could we start a diaper bank,” said Ostroff.

“I reached out to Lori, who I consider a do-er. I explained what I thought would be a good idea of starting a bank here in town, and just to help, I would give some seed money, have the diapers sent to my home, re-bag and label them, and deliver them to what was then IVYP. The diaper bank began to grow, and with Lori at the helm, I was so pleased to see her take this huge task on, and it continues to expand, with now North County LEAP’s center too.”

Since launching its Diaper Bank in 2021, LEAP has distributed over 200,000 diapers and wipes to families throughout Santa Barbara County. This milestone highlights the ongoing challenge of diaper need in the community and the importance of continued support for programs addressing this issue.

For those interested in supporting LEAP’s ongoing efforts, please visit https://leapcentralcoast.org/diaper-bank/.

