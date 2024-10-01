Dos Pueblos Boys’ Water Polo Pulls Away for 10-7 Victory Over rival Santa Barbara

A strong fourth quarter defensively boosted the Dos Pueblos boys’ water polo team to a 10-7 victory over rival Santa Barbara on Tuesday afternoon.

Grant Nelson led the way for Dos Pueblos with a match-high four goals as the Chargers finished strong in a hotly contested matchup.

With the victory Dos Pueblos improved to 1-1 in Channel League play. Santa Barbara dropped to 0-2.

A goal by Santa Barbara’s Shane Davis cut the Dons’ deficit to 8-7 with under one minute remaining in the third quarter.

The Chargers created some breathing room with a Nelson goal at the 3:51 mark of the fourth quarter. Less than a minute later Luca Neushul put the game away with his third goal, giving Dos Pueblos a 10-7 lead.

Dos Pueblos will host Pacifica on Thursday in a Channel League contest. Santa Barbara will continue Channel League play on Thursday at home against Rio Mesa.