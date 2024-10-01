Goleta Holiday Parade Returns: Join the Celebration!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club is excited to announce the return of the annual holiday parade in Old Town Goleta on Saturday, December 7th at 6pm. The 2024 Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade, presented by Fuel Depot and Elks Lodge, is a cherished tradition that unites our community in the spirit of the holidays. The parade is a collaborative effort, so we are actively seeking volunteers, sponsors, and participants to help make this an unforgettable celebration!

We invite local businesses, schools, sports teams, community organizations, and residents to get involved. The parade offers a wonderful opportunity for the community to come together and experience the joy of wholesome, hometown fun. With festive floats, lively musical performances, dynamic dance groups, and cheerful participants, this event promises to be a highlight of the year for both residents and visitors. As the anticipation grows, we invite you to join us in creating a magical experience for all!

A variety of sponsorship levels are available, including:

North Pole Diamond Sponsor ($3000)

Reindeer Platinum Sponsor ($1500)

Candy Cane Gold Sponsor ($1000)

Silver Bells Sponsor ($500)

Snowman Bronze Sponsor ($250)

Elf Copper Sponsor ($100)

We want to express our gratitude to our Presenting Sponsors, Fuel Depot and Santa Barbara Elks Lodge. We also extend our thanks to our Diamond Sponsors, Cox Communications and Boone Graphics; our Platinum Sponsors, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians and Special Technologies Lab; our Gold Sponsor, American Riviera Bank; and our Silver Sponsor, Kona Ice of Santa Barbara. The Greater Goleta Santa Barbara Lions Club welcomes any future sponsors of this year’s parade.

Volunteers can easily sign up at http://www.goletaholidayparade.org to assist with preparations or help on the day of the event. For those wishing to participate, the fee is $45 for general entries and $30 for schools and non-profit organizations. Please note that the deadline for entry is November 22, so don’t miss this chance to be a part of the festivities and support our community!

For more information on sponsorship opportunities, volunteer positions, and participation details, visit www.goletaholidayparade.org or email goletaholidayparade@gmail.com.