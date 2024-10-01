Vote Yes on P for SBCC

I have been a board member of the SBCC Foundation for over 10 years. I just completed my tenure as board president and couldn’t be more proud of the programs the Foundation has implemented on behalf of the students. Our premiere program, the Promise, introduced in 2016, has afforded all students who complete high school in the SBCC district 2 years of enrollment at SBCC including books and fees at no cost. This semester there are over 2,000 students enrolled in the program, the largest class so far.

Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) has been a cornerstone of our community for over 100 years offering affordable education and career training to countless students. These students graduate and either go on to four year schools or become part of the workforce here in Santa Barbara.

Unfortunately many of SBCC’s facilities are now over 60 years old and require urgent repairs and upgrades to meet current safety standards.

Measure P will allow SBCC to modernize its classrooms, labs, and job training facilities, ensuring that our community continues to benefit from high-quality education without increasing tax rates. This measure also includes strict fiscal accountability, with independent oversight and audits to ensure that funds are used responsibly and transparently.

Please join me by voting YES on Measure P so we can continue to support the vital services SBCC provides to our community and ensure a brighter future for Santa Barbara.