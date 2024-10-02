Sansum Diabetes Research Institute Welcomes Two New Trustees

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA (October 2, 2024) – Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) is proud to announce the addition of Dr. Mark Wilson and Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons to its Board of Trustees. They bring valuable expertise in endocrinology, diabetes care, and infectious diseases, enhancing the thought leadership of SDRI’s governing body.

Dr. Mark Wilson is the Director of Inpatient Endocrinology and Diabetes Care at Cottage Health. He is a renowned expert in endocrinology and diabetes, specializing in inpatient glycemic control and the use of emerging technologies and behavioral interventions for outpatient diabetes management. Dr. Wilson’s contributions to the field are extensive, with numerous publications on diabetes care.

Dr. Lynn Fitzgibbons is the Program Director for the Internal Medicine Residency Program at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and a Clinical Associate Professor of Medicine at the Keck-USC School of Medicine. With leadership roles such as Chair of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Cottage Health and overseeing Infection Prevention and Control, Dr. Fitzgibbons has been recognized for her outstanding contributions to medicine, including the Physician of the Year award from both the Central Coast Medical Association and Cottage Health.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Wilson and Dr. Fitzgibbons to our Board of Trustees,” said Jim Sloan, President, Board of Trustees, SDRI. “Their expertise and leadership will be crucial as we continue to advance our mission to improve the lives of people impacted by diabetes through research, education, and care.”

Dr. Wilson and Dr. Fitzgibbons join the Board of Trustees at a pivotal time for SDRI as it expands its programs and initiatives aimed at addressing health equity, women’s health initiatives, and diabetes technology. Their expertise will support SDRI’s ongoing commitment to innovative research and modern approaches to diabetes management.

About Sansum Diabetes Research Institute:

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) is a non-profit organization and center of excellence with a mission to improve the lives of people impacted by diabetes through research, education, and clinical care. SDRI focuses include promoting health equity by bridging gaps in healthcare access, advancing women’s health and diabetes management, and conducting impactful clinical trials. These efforts are aimed at significantly reducing the burden of living with diabetes. Learn more at www.sansum.org.