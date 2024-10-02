Santa Barbara High School Staff Member Under Investigation

A staff member at Santa Barbara High School has been removed from campus and placed on leave after allegedly sharing an inappropriate text exchange with a student.

According to the Santa Barbara Unified School District, the employee is currently under investigation by the Santa Barbara Police Department and the school district.

“The District is fully committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all. Any allegations of misconduct are treated with the utmost seriousness, and we will not tolerate behavior that undermines the trust of our school community,” the district said in a statement to families on Monday.

“We encourage anyone with concerns to report them to an administrator or law enforcement right away. We understand that this news may be difficult for many, and our thoughts are with those affected. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement and provide updates as the investigation progresses. Thank you for your patience as we navigate this situation.”