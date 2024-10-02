The Colleges of Law and Moorpark College to Host Public Debate on Proposition 33, Exploring California’s Housing and Rent Control Legislation
SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Sept. 30, 2024 – The Colleges of Law, in partnership with Moorpark College, will host an election cycle debate on Friday, October 18, at the Moorpark College EATM Lecture Hall. The Oxford-style debate will focus on California Proposition 33, a measure that would prohibit state limitations on local rent control initiatives in low-income areas. The event is free and open to the public.
This marks the second time the two institutions have partnered to shine a spotlight on issues of public interest. In February, they jointly hosted an event with David Pepper, former Ohio Democratic Party Chairman and author of the book Saving Democracy.
The Colleges of Law President Matthew Nehmer, Ph.D., and Moorpark College President Julius O.Sokenu, Ed.D., will co-emcee the debate. The debate will feature two distinguished speakers:
- In support: Maria Navarro, Senior Policy Advocate for Central Coast Alliance United for a Sustainable Economy (CAUSE)
- Opposing: Jared Barton, Professor of Economics at California State University Channel Islands (CSUCI)
Following the debate, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a conversation and question and answer session with David Maron, moderator for League of Women Voters Ventura County, who will provide additional insights into the implications of Proposition 33 for the state’s housing policies.
Event Details:
- Date: Friday, October 18, 2024
- Time: Doors open at 5 p.m., event begins at 5:30 p.m.
- Location: Moorpark College EATM Lecture Hall, 7075 Campus Road, Moorpark, CA 93021
“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Moorpark College and bring crucial topics like housing and rent control to the forefront of community dialogue,” said Matthew Nehmer, Ph.D., president of The Colleges of Law. “This debate on Proposition 33 offers a unique opportunity for the public to engage with experts on both sides of the issue and better understand the impact this legislation could have on California’s most vulnerable populations.”
This event is part of The Colleges of Law’s ongoing commitment to fostering informed civic engagement and providing platforms for discussion on important legal and societal issues. Community members, students and faculty are encouraged to attend, ask questions, and participate in this vital conversation.
For more information about the event, please contact Kryztofr Kaine at kkaine@collegesoflaw.edu or visit this link to register.
About The Colleges of Law
Established in 1969, The Colleges of Law was founded to expand opportunities and broaden access to legal education. The college is dedicated to a student-centered approach that affords students of diverse backgrounds the opportunity to pursue careers in law or legal-related fields. Faculty at the college advance a real-world perspective and practicality on the application of law and includes practicing attorneys, judges, public servants, and leaders in business and nonprofit organizations. An accredited nonprofit institution, the college offers a Juris Doctor and a Master of Business, Law, and Technology. Additionally, in the fall of 2018, it became the first accredited law school in California to offer a Hybrid J.D. degree. The college is accredited by the WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC). The Juris Doctor program is accredited by the Committee of Bar Examiners (CBE) of the State Bar of California. The Colleges of Law is a proud member of The Community Solution, the nation’s only fully integrated private, nonprofit higher education system. For more information, visit CollegesofLaw.edu.