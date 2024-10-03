Assemblymember Hart Announces Central Coast Sidewalk Office Hours

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Today, Assemblymember Gregg Hart announced Sidewalk Office Hours in several communities across the Central Coast. These events will take place on October 9th, 15th, and 16th in Lompoc, Solvang, Goleta, Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Summerland, and Montecito. Additional dates and locations will be announced in the coming months.

“These events are great opportunities for us to connect on the issues that matter for our region,” said Assemblymember Hart. “More than 30 years ago, I staffed former Assemblymember Jack O’Connell at his Sidewalk Office events all across the Central Coast. Decades later, I’m excited to continue this tradition.”

Wednesday, October 9th:

Lompoc: 10:30 am to 12 pm, H St. & Ocean Ave.

Solvang: 2:30 pm to 4 pm, Veterans’ Memorial Building, 1745 Mission Dr.

Tuesday, October 15th:

Goleta: 10 am to 11:30 am, Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Avenue

Santa Barbara: 12:30 pm to 2 pm, State Street & Calle Palo Colorado (near MacKenzie Park Dog Area)

Wednesday, October 16th:

Carpinteria: 10:30 am to 12 pm, Carpinteria Community Library, 5141 Carpinteria Ave

Summerland: 1 pm to 2:30 pm, Evans Ave & Ortega Hill Rd

Montecito: 3 pm to 4:30 pm, Montecito Branch Library, 1469 E Valley Road

For more information and to RSVP, please visit a37.asmdc.org/events.

Gregg Hart represents the California Assembly’s 37th Assembly District, which includes Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Buellton, Solvang, Lompoc, Guadalupe, Santa Maria, Orcutt, and Nipomo. He currently serves as the Chair of the Joint Legislative Audit Committee and Assembly Select Committee on the Nonprofit Sector.