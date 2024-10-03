California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., and Recording Artist John Legend Release Public Service Announcement about Voting Rights Restoration

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, Calif. – Today California Secretary of State Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., and Recording Artist and Philanthropist John Legend released public service announcements promoting California voting rights restoration for formerly incarcerated persons.

As California’s Chief Elections Officer, Secretary Weber is responsible for the administration and enforcement of election laws and laws pertaining to variety of policy areas including political reform, business programs, archives, information technology, and management services.

“Voting is about having a say in decisions about our lives, our families’ lives, and our communities. We each have one vote and it’s one of the most important tools we have to lift up our communities, advocate for our beliefs, and create a better future for our families,” Secretary Weber said. “People who have their voting rights restored should exercise their right to vote. I appreciate that Mr. Legend is partnering with us to encourage those eligible to vote to do so.”

“When I was 15, I entered an essay competition sharing my dream of becoming a recording artist who could use my platform and resources to advocate for social justice and equality. I’m grateful to be living that dream today, and I’m thrilled that my organization, FreeAmerica, has partnered with Secretary of State Weber to encourage everyone to register and vote in this election. It’s vital that all voices are heard—including those who have regained their voting rights—so we can shape a future that reflects the diverse needs of our communities. When our democracy includes everyone, our democracy can better serve everyone,” Mr. Legend said.

The public service announcements can be viewed here and will air in various radio and television markets throughout the state.

The General Election is Tuesday, November 5, 2024.

Eligible Californians can register to vote at registertovote.ca.gov.

California Key Election Dates and Deadlines can be found at sos.ca.gov/elections/upcoming-elections/general-election-nov-5-2024/key-dates-deadlines

A Complete 2024 California General Election Calendar can be found at elections.cdn.sos.ca.gov/statewide-elections/2024-primary/section-08-general-election-calendar.pdf.