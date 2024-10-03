Cottage Children’s Medical Center Hosts NICU Reunion at Santa Barbara Zoo

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

SANTA BARBARA, CA — October 2, 2024—Cottage Children’s Medical Center (CCMC) hosted its biennial Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) reunion at the Santa Barbara Zoo on Sunday, September 29. Nearly 800 NICU graduates and their families gathered to reconnect with the care team that supported them throughout their NICU journey.

The NICU reunion allows families to reunite with the nurses, doctors, therapists, and hospital staff who were part of their NICU journey. For Cottage staff, it’s an opportunity to see the growth an development of the children they once cared for and reconnect with the families they came to know well.

“The NICU reunion is a highly anticipated event for our team,” said Karen Rose, NICU Manager. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see these children, who once needed extra care, now thriving. Reconnecting with them and their families is truly special.”

At this year’s reunion, families enjoyed a day filled with activities. There was face painting, music, a bounce house, visits from Star Wars characters, and time to explore the zoo. Cottage Trauma Services were also onsite to provide families with fun educational activities regarding car seats and sleep safety.

The American Medical Response Santa Barbara brought an ambulance, where kids could climb aboard, explore the equipment, and learn about emergency medical services from an Emergency Medical Technician. The Children’s Miracle Network, which raises funds for services at CCMC, had a booth with crafts for the kids.

The Haselton Family NICU at CCMC is a Level III NICU that provides advanced care for premature and critically ill newborns. As the leading neonatal care provider on the Central Coast, CCMC is committed to ensuring the best possible outcomes for every baby and family.

For more information about the Haselton Family Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and other Cottage Children’s Medical Center services, visit cottagehealth.org/childrens.

