Department Announces 2024 Awards for Corporate Excellence Winners

The U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Economic and Business Affairs is pleased to announce six winners of the 2024 Secretary of State’s Award for Corporate Excellence (ACE). Established in 1999 by Secretary of State Madeline Albright, ACE recognizes the crucial role U.S. companies are playing in elevating global standards of business conduct. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will host the awards ceremony on October 22, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. EDT at the State Department. This year’s ACE categories are Women’s Economic Security, Innovation to Strengthen Communities, and Climate Resilience.

For Women’s Economic Security, the Department honored Parker Clay in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia , and Bank of America in India . Parker Clay is a medium-sized American leather goods brand that employs 200 workers at its factory. Over 80 percent of its employees are women, many of whom are survivors of human trafficking and are earning a paycheck for the first time. Bank of America’s commitment to India goes beyond business. Its social impact initiatives have transformed the lives of over 300,000 women and girls across India, focusing on education, skill development, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure, and employment opportunities.

Together, these companies are showing real leadership in addressing some of our greatest global challenges. This year marks the Award for Corporate Excellence’s 25th anniversary.

The U.S. Department of State is committed to working with companies to further responsible business practices worldwide and to recognize their efforts to improve lives at home and abroad. For more information, please visit: http://www.state.gov/ace.

