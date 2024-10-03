Lompoc Residents Could be Eligible for Free Smart Water Monitoring

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Lompoc, CA, October 1, 2024 – The City of Lompoc is pleased to announce that eligible residents can now receive a free smart water monitoring device from Flume, a company that makes smart home water monitors and leak detectors.

These devices will help Lompoc residential water utility accountholders detect leaks, prevent water damage, and contribute to a statewide study on water conservation. Through the program, eligible customers will receive a Flume Smart Water System for the discounted price of $25. Upon installation of the Flume Smart Home Water Monitor, Flume will refund $25 to the original payment method, and the net cost to the customer will be $0. Supplies are limited to the first 100 participants to order the smart water monitoring device.

This initiative is part of a larger effort to meet the state’s new water use objectives, as outlined in Senate Bill 1157. The bill sets a statewide indoor water use standard of 42 gallons per capita per day by 2030. The Department of Water Resources is partnering with Flume to evaluate the feasibility of these standards and assess their potential impacts and benefits.

Flume’s smart water monitors provide homeowners with valuable insights into their water usage. By installing the device on their water meter, Lompoc residents can use a mobile app to track water consumption, identify leaks, and receive real-time alerts. This information can help individuals conserve water and reduce their environmental footprint.

Lompoc residents interested in receiving a free Flume device should contact the City of Lompoc’s Conservation Department at (805) 875-8252 or r_loehr@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

“We are excited at the City of Lompoc to be participating in this study, and we look forward to understanding the potential benefits and water saving potential of these devices for Lompoc residents,” said Rodney Loehr, utility conservation coordinator with the city.

City of Lompoc

The City of Lompoc was founded as a town in 1874 and incorporated as a city on August 13, 1888. Prior to the City’s establishment, the building of La Purisima Mission in 1787 marked the earliest European settlement in the Lompoc Valley. Growth in the Lompoc Valley was sparked by the 1901 completion of the coastal railroad between San Francisco and Los Angeles, which included the extension of a spur into Lompoc. The Lompoc Valley is home to Vandenberg Space Force Base, the first missile base of the United States Air Force. Today, the City of Lompoc is a travel destination known for its downtown mural program, local wines and acclaimed cuisine, historic landmarks, parks and nearby beaches. For more information, visit: http://www.cityoflompoc.com/