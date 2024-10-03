Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE – Santa Barbara County Immigrant Legal Defense Center Presents “Sing for Justice”. Benefit Concert Event Featuring Kate Wallace and Friends.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara County Immigrant Legal Defense Center (ILDC) is thrilled to announce its upcoming benefit concert, “Sing for Justice,” Sunday, October 13, at 3 pm. The event will take place at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1500 State Street, Santa Barbara.

“Sing for Justice” will be a music-filled celebration in support of the vital work undertaken by the ILDC. As an organization dedicated to providing legal assistance and advocacy for immigrants in the Santa Barbara community, the ILDC strives to ensure that all individuals have access to fair and just representation.

The afternoon concert features renowned singer/songwriter Kate Wallace, acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Doug Clegg, and award-winning American composer, producer, songwriter, author, and educator James McVay. Attendees can expect to be delighted by the trio’s brand of folk music with a message. During intermission, refreshments and hors d’oeuvres will be served on the Trinity Labyrinth where guests can meet and greet the artists and connect with ILDC staff and volunteers.

Guests will have the opportunity to learn more about the ILDC’s programs to safeguard the rights and well-being of vulnerable immigrant populations by representing undocumented and unaccompanied youth and families in immigration proceedings, providing holistic case management and counseling services, as well as conducting community education.

“We are excited to invite the community to join us to ‘Sing for Justice’ as we come together to support immigrant youth and expand our services to meet the evolving needs of our clients,” said Julissa Peña, Executive Director of the ILDC. “Your participation will directly contribute to our efforts to provide compassionate legal assistance and holistic support to those navigating the complexities of the immigration system.”

Tickets are available at www.SBImmigrantDefense.org/donate-now or by calling 805-886-9136.

About Santa Barbara Immigrant Legal Defense Center (ILDC):

The Santa Barbara County Immigrant Legal Defense Center (ILDC) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing high-quality legal representation, education, and advocacy to immigrants in the Central Coast. With a commitment to social justice and human rights, the ILDC works tirelessly to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their immigration status, receive fair and equitable treatment under the law.