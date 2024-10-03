Santa Barbara Public Health Department Urges Residents to Get Vaccinated Against the Flu

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – As the flu season approaches, the Santa Barbara Public Health Department is encouraging everyone 6 months and older to protect themselves and their loved ones from the flu by getting their annual flu vaccine. Flu season runs from October to May, with a peak usually occurring in February. Taking preventive measures and getting vaccinated at any time during the season can keep you and others from falling ill and missing work or school.

“We want to protect as many people as we can in our communities from the flu. Influenza can be deadly, especially for the elderly and very young children”, said Dr. Henning Ansorg, Public Health Officer. “The best way to protect yourself and your family against flu is by getting vaccinated every year.”

Santa Barbara County Public Health will host Free Community Based Flu Clinics at the following locations:

October 15th: 3PM-7PM Santa Maria Veterans’ Memorial Center

313 W Tunnell St.

Santa Maria CA 93458

October 26th: 9AM-12PM Carpinteria Veterans’ Hall

941 Walnut Ave.

Carpinteria, CA 93013

The public can go to the 2024-2025 Seasonal Flu Resource online for vaccination locations, information on flu symptoms and healthy habits to protect against flu. Santa Barbara County Public Health can administer flu shots at any of the five Health Care Centers.

The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older get vaccinated against flu each year. Flu vaccination reduces the burden of flu illness, hospitalization, and death. Getting vaccinated could also help protect those who are more vulnerable to serious flu illness, like babies and young children, older people, and people with certain chronic health conditions. If you have questions about which flu vaccine is right for you or getting your flu vaccine at the same time as another vaccine, talk to your doctor, pharmacist, or health care provider. For more information about the flu virus visit https://www.cdc.gov/flu/.