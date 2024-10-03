Santa Barbara ‘Walk Like MADD’ Partners with DA’s Office to Raise Awareness of Drunk Driving on October 12

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

On October 12, 2024 drunk driving victims and their allies will gather in Santa Barbara to “Walk Like MADD,” Mothers Against Drunk Driving’s (MADD) annual 5K fundraiser, its largest since the start of the pandemic. Despite being fully preventable, Impaired driving is behind 31% of all U.S. traffic fatalities, according to the National Highway Safety Administration, with someone killed or injured in a drunk driving crash every 79 seconds, on average.

WHAT: Walk like MADD Santa Barbara 5K fundraiser

WHO: District Attorney John T. Savrnoch, Chief of Police Kelly Gordon, Supervisor Laura Capps, and a representative from the CHP

WHEN: 9:30 AM

WHERE: Chase Palm Field Park – 236 E. Cabrillo Blvd. Santa Barbara, CA

HOW: Register now at walklikemadd.org/santabarbara

This is one of dozens of Walk Like MADD events taking place nationwide. To see the full list of events please visit https://www.walklikemadd.org/.

About Mothers Against Drunk Driving

Mothers Against Drunk Driving® (MADD) is the nonprofit leader in a movement to create a world where there are #NoMoreVictims of impaired driving. By working in collaboration with law enforcement to end underage drinking and all drunk and drugged driving, MADD has helped reduce drunk driving deaths by more than 50%, saving more than 400,000 lives. The organization is a vocal advocate for tougher sentencing, new laws and new technology, including implementation of the Halt Act. MADD also has provided supportive services to nearly one million victims of drunk and drugged driving at no charge through local victim advocates and its 24-Hour Victim Helpline 1-877-MADD-HELP. For more information or to make a donation, visit us at https://madd.org/and follow MADD on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.