Vote All the Way Through to the End of Your Ballot to Support Inclusive Education 

One child, one teacher, one pen, and one book can change the world. Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Prize-winning activist for girls’ education

Your ballot will soon arrive in your mailbox, and this year it is a long one! While many are focused on the nail-biting presidential election at the top, we urge you to keep voting all the way through to the end of your ballot where critical local school board races are waiting. School boards play a vital role in shaping our educational policies and ensuring that every student has access to a safe and inclusive learning environment. This is your chance to support strong candidates who are dedicated to leading our schools toward a more inclusive future. The choice is yours, and the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Inclusive education is about fostering a space where all students feel valued and empowered to succeed.The benefits of having leaders who champion gender and racial equity, comprehensive sexual health education, and cultural competency make a lasting difference. In classrooms that embrace inclusivity, students learn to appreciate diverse viewpoints, boosting their critical thinking and empathy — essential skills for navigating today’s world.

In contrast, leaders who support book bans and limit discussions in the classroom hold us back from progress. Santa Barbara County is not immune to individuals running for office with a mindset rooted in fear rather than understanding, ultimately hindering our students’ growth and ability to thrive in an increasingly diverse world.

Comprehensive sex and health education is crucial. Research shows that it contributes significantly to young people’s well being, reducing teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases. Programs that cover topics like consent and healthy relationships empower students with the knowledge they need to make informed choices. By contrast, those who oppose this vital education often do so from a place of fear and misinformation, leaving students vulnerable and uninformed.

Cultural competency is equally important in our increasingly diverse communities. Leaders who promote this approach understand the importance of teaching students about various cultures, histories, and social dynamics. Such education not only prepares students for the global workforce but also helps dismantle stereotypes that lead to discrimination. Banning books that discuss important issues like race, gender, and sexuality, deprives students of critical insights and the chance to engage with challenging ideas. This stifles not just individual growth but society’s collective ability to tackle pressing issues.

While their campaigns largely fly under the radar, the impact of local elected leaders who support inclusive education cannot be underestimated. For this reason we urge you to vote for:

Santa Barbara County Board of Education

Nadra Ehrman – Trustee Area #2

Sarah Anne Read – Trustee Area #3

Katya Armistead – Trustee Area #6

Santa Barbara Unified School District

Sunita Beall — Trustee Area #2

William (Bill) Banning – Trustee Area #3

Celeste Kafri – Trustee Area #5

Their commitment to gender and racial equity, comprehensive health education, and cultural competency fosters a healthier, more informed society. So, grab your pen, finish your coffee, and stick with your ballot until the very end. Do your part to be a champion of inclusivity in our local schools.

Signed,

Democratic Women of Santa Barbara County

Suzanne Cohen, President

Laura Capps, Vice President

Claudette Roehrig, 2nd Vice President

Meredith Murr, Secretary

JoAnne Meade Young, Treasurer

Amber Caldwell, Communications Officer

Daniela Aguirre

EJ Borah

Jill Dexter

Nicki Horne

Vicki Johnson

Dr. Teri Jory

Jenny Landers

Dr. Olivia Loewy

Gisselle Madrigal

Marsha Marcoe

Peggy Polos

Marian Shapiro

Christy Stillwell