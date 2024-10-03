YouthWell Hosts Parent Workshop: Talking to Tweens and Teens About Mental Health

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, CA – October 1, 2024) — YouthWell is hosting a Wellness Workshop on November 11, 2024, from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM. Parents and Caregivers can attend in-person at the YouthWell Office, 1528 Chapala St, Santa Barbara, CA 93101, or virtually via Zoom.

This workshop is designed to equip parents and caregivers with the tools they need to communicate effectively with their adolescents about mental health topics. In today’s world, more and more young people are feeling overwhelmed and burned out. It can be challenging for parents to know how to approach these sensitive topics with their tweens and teens. This workshop will help parents open lines of communication by providing talking points and guidance on discussing suicide and mental health challenges. Participants will also learn how to find support for their teens and the whole family.

Key Highlights:

Talking Points for Parents: Learn effective ways to start conversations about mental health with your adolescent.

Learn effective ways to start conversations about mental health with your adolescent. Address Sensitive Topics: Gain insight into discussing suicide and other mental health challenges such as stress, anxiety, and depression.

Gain insight into discussing suicide and other mental health challenges such as stress, anxiety, and depression. Family Support Strategies: Discover ways to support your teen and your entire family through mental health struggles.

Discover ways to support your teen and your entire family through mental health struggles. Expert Guidance: Benefit from the expertise of Kari O’Driscoll, a renowned educator, group facilitator, and author of One Teenager at a Time.

Benefit from the expertise of Kari O’Driscoll, a renowned educator, group facilitator, and author of One Teenager at a Time. Spanish Interpretation: available via Zoom

Register at youthwell.org. There is a limited number of in-person spaces available for participants. Parents who attend virtually will have the option to access Spanish interpretation.

For questions or more information, please contact YouthWell at groups@youthwell.org or call 805.770.1239.

One of the biggest reasons people don’t seek help or support when they are struggling with a mental health challenge is because of the stigma and shame associated with it. YouthWell focuses on education, prevention, support, and early intervention, connecting youth through age 25 and their families to mental health and wellness resources before the crisis. YouthWell also provides an online Youth & Family Mental Health & Wellness Resource Directory for Santa Barbara County. For more information, visit YouthWell.org