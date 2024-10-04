Emily Duncan Named Director of Development at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is pleased to announce the appointment of Emily Duncan as its new Director of Development. With more than seven years of experience in event management, museum operations, and donor cultivation, Duncan brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to her new role. Her appointment signals the museum’s ongoing commitment to strengthening its fundraising initiatives and expanding its community engagement efforts.

“We are excited to build on the museum’s successful legacy of community engagement and preservation,” said Duncan. “I look forward to working with our donors, members, and supporters to strengthen our outreach, diversify our funding, and continue promoting Santa Barbara’s unique maritime history.”

Duncan, who holds a Master of Arts in Leadership Studies from the University of San Diego and a Bachelor of Science in Experience Industry Management from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, has a proven track record of success in nonprofit and museum sectors. She has also earned professional certificates in Financial Success for Nonprofits from Cornell University and Grant Writing from San Diego State University.

Key Achievements:

Chrisman California Islands Center: Before joining the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Duncan opened this educational research center in April 2024. She was responsible for creating a membership program, diversifying revenue streams, and managing donor relationships while overseeing day-to-day operations and volunteer management.

USS Midway Museum: As Event Sales and Service Coordinator & Manager, Duncan was instrumental in generating $1 million annually for the museum's event department. She managed large-scale events, facilitated contracts, and ensured seamless event execution for high-profile clients.

San Diego Natural History Museum: In her role as Special Events Coordinator, Duncan developed innovative marketing strategies that increased the museum's social media reach, including a 163% boost in Pinterest views in less than two months.

As Director of Development at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, Duncan will focus on cultivating donor relationships, enhancing membership programs, and spearheading the museum’s fundraising efforts. Her strong background in CRM systems and data analysis will play a key role in managing the museum’s growing donor base and supporting its mission to preserve and promote Santa Barbara’s rich maritime history.

“We are thrilled to have Emily join our team,” said Greg Gorga, Executive Director, at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. “Her extensive experience and passion for nonprofit work will undoubtedly help us further our goals and expand our outreach.”

For more information about Emily Duncan’s appointment or to inquire about supporting the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, please contact (805) 456-8744.

About the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum:

Founded in 2000, the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum presents and interprets the rich maritime history of the Santa Barbara Channel. Through engaging exhibits and educational programs, the museum seeks to foster an understanding of and appreciation for the sea, the land, and the people of this region.