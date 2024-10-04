Expanded Public Service Hours at City Hall and Public Counters

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 3, 2024

Starting Monday, October 7, the City of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce expanded service hours at City Hall and various public counters to better serve the needs of residents and businesses. These extended hours will offer increased opportunities for community members to complete their tasks, from permitting to utility payments, with greater convenience and flexibility. The new schedule aligns with the City’s ongoing efforts to enhance accessibility and customer service across departments.

New Public Hours:

City Hall (735 Anacapa St.)

Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Closed on alternate Fridays)



A Downtown Ambassador will be stationed in the lobby daily to assist visitors entering City Hall. Doors will remain unlocked until 5:30 p.m. (or later) on days when City Council is meeting, or a public meeting is being held in Council Chambers. Signage, noting operating hours, will be posted on the front doors.



Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Closed on alternate Fridays) A Downtown Ambassador will be stationed in the lobby daily to assist visitors entering City Hall. Doors will remain unlocked until 5:30 p.m. (or later) on days when City Council is meeting, or a public meeting is being held in Council Chambers. Signage, noting operating hours, will be posted on the front doors. Cashier & Utility Billing Public Counters (735 Anacapa St.)

Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Closed on alternate Fridays)



Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (Closed on alternate Fridays) City Clerk’s Office (735 Anacapa St.)

Walk-in Hours:

Monday to Thursday, 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Alternating Fridays*: 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.



Appointment Only Hours:

Monday to Thursday, 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Alternating Fridays*: 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Community Development & Public Works Public Counter (630 Garden Street)

Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday: 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Wednesday: 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed on Fridays



Services Offered: Permitting (Building & Safety, and Public Works), Records and Archives, Planning, Rental Housing Mediation Program.



Operating hours will exclude administrative closures on alternating Fridays and holidays. For full details about these administrative closures, visit the City’s Holidays and Closures Calendar.

The City encourages residents to download the “SB Connect” app or use the online platform to report issues like potholes and graffiti, and easily access links to their favorite local services.

For a complete listing of all City office and Department hours, including public counters, please visit the City Departments Page.