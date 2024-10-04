Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down for Homeless and At-Risk Veterans

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Maria— The Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down on Oct. 26, 2024, will once again offer veterans a free place to get healthcare screenings, employment assistance, on-the-spot assessments, clothing and shoes, crisis counseling and more.

The 12th annual free event is geared toward homeless and at-risk veterans, and will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Santa Maria Fairpark, 937 S. Thornburg St.

The event is limited to the first 500 veterans, legal spouses and dependent children younger than 18. Veterans will have access to showers, flu shots, chaplain services, health screenings, hygiene products, new clothes and towels, food, readjustment counseling, employment assistance and more.

Last year, 418 veterans were aided, including 96 homeless veterans.

Applications for veterans who want to attend the Stand Down are available at the Santa Barbara County Veterans Stand Down website: www.sbcountystanddown.com or by calling Supervisor Steve Lavagnino’s Office at (805) 346-8402.

Transportation courtesy of the Chumash Casino is also available, with information and pick-up times and locations listed on the website.

Many donations are still needed to aid veterans, including blankets, rain clothing, sweatshirts, sweatpants, socks, short and long-sleeve t-shirts for men and women.

A weekend donation collection in Lompoc will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. October 5 & 6 at Wal-Mart, 701 W. Central Ave.

Please email volunteer@sbcountystanddown.com or call (805) 346-8402 for more information.