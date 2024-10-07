AWC-SB 2024 Founder’s Award Winners Announced at November Meeting Focused on Stress Relief

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Association for Women in Communications Santa Barbara (AWC-SB) announced that the three student, next-generation journalists are the recipients of the 2024 Founder’sAward in recognition of their work. At the AWC-SB meeting on Wednesday, November 13, Lois Phillips will present the annual Founders Awards to the journalists, Joyce Chi, Rosie Bultman, and Cebelli Pfeifer, and they will share their experience covering campus events in today’s climate, and what interests them in journalism.

The November meeting will be held at WorkZones in Santa Barbara and will also feature a presentation by licensed psychologist Dr. Victoria Gonzalez, “Stressed out? You are not alone.” She will help attendees identify and manage some of the stressors in our personal and professional lives and offer valuable advice for stress relief and improving mental health in an interactive session.

The meeting is free for AWC-SB members and $25 for guests. For more information and to register, visit the AWC-SB website.

Credit: Courtesy

Victoria Gonzalez, PhD is a licensed psychologist specializing in interpersonal and identity issues, dedicated to helping individuals lead more authentic and meaningful lives. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Oregon and went on to complete her doctorate in Counseling, Clinical, and School Psychology at the University of California, Santa Barbara (UCSB).

Currently, Dr. Gonzalez works at UCSB while also maintaining a part-time private practice focused on maternal mental health. She employs an integrated, relational, and evidence-informed approach in her work, tailoring her methods to meet the unique needs of individuals and groups. Dr. Gonzalez is passionate about empowering her clients to utilize mindfulness and relaxation strategies, enabling them to connect with their personal narratives, values, and intuition. Through this process, she helps them enact meaningful changes to enhance their lives.

Dr. Gonzalez is the former clinical director and clinical training director of Haven Family resource. Some of her former work include providing individual, group, and family therapy at Child Abuse Listening Mediation (CALM), as well as St. John’s Child and Family Development Center. Prior to obtaining her doctorate from UCSB, Dr. Gonzalez provided research for First 5, American Institutes for Research and The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

Credit: Courtesy

Joyce Chi, internal news director, KCSB-FM 91.9 (UCSB): Joyce Chi is a fourth-year biopsychology major at UCSB. This is her second year serving as the Internal News Director at KCSB-FM. She joined KCSB News in Fall 2021, exploring her interests in science, public health, and bioethics, then became News Editor a year after that. She is passionate about breaking down complex topics so that everyone can understand and empathize with a story.

Credit: Courtesy

Rosie Bultman, external news director, KCSB-FM 91.9 (UCSB)

Rosie Bultman is the External News Director at KCSB FM and a History of Public Policy and Law major at UC Santa Barbara. As news director, Rosie is especially interested in covering local activism, international politics and labor rights from an investigative standpoint. In addition to co-leading KCSB’s news department alongside Joyce Chi, Rosie Bultman is the sole producer of The People’s Program on KCSB, a global news show that is, in her words, a “critical examination of our political world.” Over the last year Rosie also began the production of a video documentary, The Takeover, which tells the story of UCSB’s historic Black Student Union protests in 1968. Rosie hopes to pursue a career in independent multimedia journalism after she graduates from UCSB this spring.

Credit: Courtesy

Cebelli Pfeifer

Cebelli Pfeifer is a second-year student at Santa Barbara City College, and this year’s fall 2024 Editor-in-Chief of The Channels, the student-run newspaper. She is extremely passionate about not only story-telling and unraveling her many curiosities about the world, but also making an impact in the community. Some of her favorite stories to cover are personal profile stories and issues that concern our greater community. In addition to writing and editing for The Channels, she is a double-major in Political Science and Communication and plans to attend a four-year university soon. She is grateful to be receiving this award and to be recognized for her work as a student-journalist.

ABOUT AWC-SB

The Association for Women in Communications – Santa Barbara (AWC-SB) empowers women to develop and deepen the communication skills they need to succeed in a variety of fields. Members enjoy educational and networking opportunities to elevate their careers, enhance personal growth, and become agents of change. Now an independent organization, AWC-SB served for many years as the award-winning local chapter of the national Association for Women in Communications and is governed by an all-volunteer board.

AWC-SB members include journalists and broadcasters, entrepreneurs, designers and marketers, authors, corporate communicators, photographers, coaches, and public relations experts. AWC-SB offers opportunities to network with colleagues, hosts monthly meetings (free for members) featuring experts on current topics, and presents the annual Women of Achievement Awards event. Visit awcsb.org to learn more about the organization, its all-volunteer board, and upcoming events.

AWC-SB was founded in 2006 by communications consultant Lois Phillips, publisher Mindy Bingham, and producer Deborah Hutchison. They saw the need for a dynamic, local organization that cut across sectors to bring together professional communicators, solopreneurs, scholars, and corporate communicators as well as communications majors at local colleges and universities.