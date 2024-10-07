Brazilian Day Santa Barbara Invites Everyone to Join the Celebration

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – October 13, 2024 – The Brazilian Cultural Arts Center of Santa Barbara (BCACSB) is thrilled to announce the 2024 Brazilian Day Festival on Sunday, October 13th, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Casa de la Guerra and De La Guerra Plaza. The entire Santa Barbara community is invited to immerse themselves in the vibrant culture of Brazil and partake in the festivities. With the emphasis on inclusivity and cultural celebration there will be something for everyone to enjoy!

This Festival promises non-stop entertainment including live Brazilian bands including TropiCali Band, Prakantar Band, Alegria Geral Band, and all the way from Brazil, renowned singers Wallace Negão and Mateus Vidal. Mariano Silva and the BCACSB produce this festival, welcoming people from all over California to this event. Mariano Silva commented: “It brings me so much joy to bring people together to celebrate this year’s Brazilian Day. This will be an event to remember!”

Enjoy live Brazilian music, Samba and dance performances that will ignite your senses, allowing you to move and groove to the rhythm. Enjoy mouthwatering Brazilian cuisine, featuring Brazilian BBQ (Churrascaria) and discover unique artisanal goods in our local vendor section. The entire family can enjoy face painting, games, and more, making it a memorable day for kids and adults alike. Join a free community capoeira class and experience the vibrant colors and lively spirit of Brazil with an exciting Brazilian Day Parade! The VIP area will include a beer garden sponsored by Validation Ale and Tito’s Vodka, providing the perfect setting to relax and enjoy the festivities. This event is free and open to the community, inviting everyone to join in the celebration of this cultural festival. Save the date for October 13, 2024, and make sure to visit www.brazildaysb.com/rsvp for additional information and to RSVP for participation.

About the Brazilian Cultural Arts Center of Santa Barbara:

The Brazilian Cultural Arts Center of Santa Barbara (BCACSB) is a 501c3 Nonprofit formed in 2012 in recognition of the transformational power of the Brazilian cultural arts. This transformational power is harnessed by Mestre Mariano Silva and his team as they empower individuals and build community through cultural art classes. Each class and event is an opportunity for participants to experience the joy and rich tradition of self-expression through music, dance, and culture. The BCACSB empowers community members through arts education, inspiring creative self-expression to move beyond physical, mental and emotional challenges. With martial arts, dance, drumming, language and music we encourage our community to embrace diversity and embody self-confidence through classes for all ages and levels. BCACSB enhances the vibrancy of Santa Barbara and beyond by providing space for community members of all ages to come together to learn and grow through art including: