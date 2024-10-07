Lompoc Unified School District Celebrates Administrator’s Recognition as Lompoc Man of the Year

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOMPOC, CA – Lompoc Unified School District (LUSD) is proud to announce that Brian Jaramillo, assistant superintendent of Education Services, was honored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce as 2024 Lompoc Man of the Year. This prestigious recognition highlights his significant contributions to our community, emphasizing his commitment to enhancing the quality of life in Lompoc Valley.

Brian has consistently demonstrated excellent leadership in his 10 years of service in Lompoc Unified School District. He began his career in Lompoc as assistant principal at Cabrillo High School in 2014. He later assumed the positions of principal of Maple High School, director of Pupil Support Services, and executive director of Education Services. For the last 2 years, he has served as assistant superintendent of Education Services, leading all of the District’s educational services, including curriculum and instruction, pupil support services, and special education.

“Brian Jaramillo embodies the spirit of service and dedication that is essential to the growth of our District and our community,” said LUSD Superintendent Dr. Clara Finneran. This recognition is a testament to his hard work and passion for improving the lives of our students and families. We are fortunate to have such a dedicated, thoughtful leader in our district who is relentlessly focused on our students.”

LUSD Director of Common Core and Innovation Tina Wall echoes these sentiments, “Mr. Jaramillo is relentless when it comes to doing everything he can to ensure our students are successful. He models a work ethic focused on ensuring each student in our community is given all the support and opportunities necessary to become successful. He builds connections with all and encourages his team to connect with students and the community in impactful ways.”

As a champion for each and every student’s academic, social, and emotional development and wellbeing, Brian has maintained a steadfast focus on creating equitable learning environments that foster skills, knowledge and mindsets to ensure that each student graduates from high school prepared to meet the challenges of post-secondary education and the demands of a successful career. Toward that end, he has been a driving force in bringing new resources into the District, including nearly $8M in grant-funded projects within the last year:

$2,612,445 Certified Wellness Coach (CWC) Employer Support Grant Program award from the California Department of Health Care Access and Information (HCAI)

$4,987,500 Community Schools Implementation Grant award from the California Department of Education (CDE)

$200,000 California Farm to School Incubator grant award from the California Department of Food and Agriculture

LUSD Social Emotional Learning (SEL) Program Specialist Shannon Cottam describes Brian as a “transformational leader who has created a greater awareness of the challenges that impact wellbeing which previously went unnoticed. He has led the charge in creating equitable learning environments that foster skills, knowledge and attitudes that support students’ social, emotional and academic development.”

In this role, he collaborates closely with community partners across Lompoc Valley and the County of Santa Barbara to create and cultivate positive partnerships to support Lompoc students, families, and community members. Brian has not only made an impact, he has created a ripple effect throughout the Lompoc Valley that has touched countless lives. Brian has facilitated the expansion of LUSD’s partnerships with many local non-profit organizations, always keeping the service of students at the forefront. He has been instrumental in expanding and enriching Lompoc’s city-wide, annual Día de Los Muertos event, honoring our Latino families.

As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, we invite the community to join us in congratulating Brian Jaramillo for this well-deserved honor.

