Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Announces 2024 Annual Award Winners

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

LOMPOC, CA, October 7, 2024 – The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau announces the 2024 Annual Award Winners. Awardees consisted of individuals that support and inspire the Lompoc Valley. This year awardees include the following:

Yasmin Dawson (C4) – 2024 Woman of the Year

Brian Jaramillo (Lompoc Unified School District) – 2024 Man of the Year

Laura Garcia (Garcia Dance Studio) – 2024 Small Business Excellence Award

David Caro, Eric Oviatt, Michael Lamping, & Jason Drew (COLD Coast Brewing Company) – 2024 New Business Award

Ava Velasco (Lompoc High School Student)– 2024 Chamber Volunteer of the Year

The awards were celebrated on Friday, October 4th, at the Dick Dewees Community & Senior Center, where hundreds of local community members and organizations from Santa Barbara County gathered. The evening featured a cocktail hour with live entertainment by Chelsea Briane Music, followed by a full-course meal and dessert catered by Savory & Sweet Eats. The event’s Title Sponsor was Explore Lompoc.

Devika Stalling, CEO/ President of The Lompoc Valley Chamber states “Our Annual Awards Banquet is one of my favorite events because it celebrates the remarkable individuals who give selflessly, not for attention or recognition, but out of a genuine commitment to making Lompoc a better place. Their dedication to our community is both inspiring and deeply appreciated.”

In addition, Tim Harrington was presented the 2024 Dick DeWees Leadership Award in which he was unable to receive at the Leadership Lompoc Valley Graduation held in May.