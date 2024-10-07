Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

October 4, 2024 ― The Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) is pleased to announce a new member of the Board of Trustees: Mitchell Green. He will serve under the leadership of Board Chair Michael C. Linn, and his term began October 1.

Mitchell Green is the Founder and Managing Partner of Lead Edge Capital, a global growth equity firm investing in software, internet, and tech-enabled businesses, where he oversees all aspects of the firm’s activities. He has invested in a wide range of companies including Alibaba Group, Asana, Benchling, ByteDance, Duo Security, Grafana, Mindbody, Spotify, Uber, Xamarin, and several others. Prior to founding Lead Edge, Green was a member of the investment teams at Eastern Advisors, a hedge fund backed by Tiger Management, and Bessemer Venture Partners where he sourced the firm’s investments. He is a former nationally ranked alpine ski racer and currently serves as a trustee on the board of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Foundation and the Laguna Blanca School. Green holds a BA in Economics from Williams College and an MBA in Marketing from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Green is a seasoned entrepreneur, investor, and philanthropist with a deep-rooted passion for the arts and a strong commitment to community building. His longtime passion for photography and contemporary art has evolved into a robust art collection featuring Yayoi Kusama, Keith Haring, Andy Warhol, Diane Arbus, and many other emerging artists. Green lives in Santa Barbara with his wife Lisa and four daughters.