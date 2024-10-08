Pardall Road Section to Close for Sidewalk Repair

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(ISLA VISTA, Calif.) – Next week, County Public Works will use heavy machinery to repair a section of sidewalk on the 6500 block of Pardall Road in Isla Vista. For the safety of the public, Pardall Road will be closed from Embarcadero Del Norte to the Ocean Road underpass. Construction will occur from October 14-17, 2024, from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. This section of Pardall Road will be open to traffic outside of construction hours. When the road is closed, Public Works staff will help facilitate deliveries and access for businesses and residences on this block. The closest cyclist detours will be located at Picasso and Madrid. Pedestrians are encouraged to use roads other than Pardall.

This project is part of the Santa Barbara County Public Works Transportation Partnership Program. The County works with homeowners to facilitate street tree planting and hardscape repair through this program. This is a tax-deductible, voluntary cost-sharing agreement between homeowners and the County that provides a choice for the public and benefits the community. For questions about this project, call County Roads Maintenance Manager Bill Ortega at (805)681-5692 or (805)681-5693 or email wortega@countyofsb.org.