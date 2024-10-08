Superior Court Judges Elect Von T. Deroian as Assistant Presiding Judge

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, California, October 2, 2024 – The Judges of the Superior Court of California, County of

Santa Barbara unanimously elected Judge Von T. Deroian as their incoming Assistant Presiding Judge

for the term beginning January 1, 2025 and concluding December 31, 2026. The election was held

during a Countywide Judges meeting in Solvang, on Friday September 20, 2024.

Current Presiding Judge Pauline Maxwell said, “Congratulations to Judge Deroian. She will bring a

new perspective to this role, along with a commendable work ethic which will serve her and our bench

well in tackling the challenges in the coming years.”

Governor Brown appointed Von T. Deroian, of Santa Barbara, to the Santa Barbara Superior Court in

June of 2018. Judge Deroian previously served as a commissioner with the Santa Barbara County

Superior Court beginning in 2017. Prior to that she served as a deputy district attorney with the Santa

Barbara County District Attorney’s Office from 2006 to 2017. She currently presides over a criminal

trial court in the South County Santa Barbara Division.

Judge Patricia L. Kelly, who currently serves as Assistant Presiding Judge, will begin her term as

Presiding Judge on January 1, 2025, when Judge Deroian undertakes the position as Assistant Presiding

Judge. Upon announcing Judge Deroian’s election, Judge Kelly remarked, “It’s an honor to lead the

Court in partnership with Judge Deroian and I look forward to working collaboratively with her in

addressing the issues impacting our court.