Don’t like a campaign sign? No problem, just tear it down. That’s what happened last night to the large “KA-MA-LA” sign strung between two trees on my corner property. Vandals climbed uphill through thick bushes to tear it down. Apparently, they couldn’t bear to look at it or drive past it. Imagine their angst the next eight years with President Harris. Schadenfreude.

