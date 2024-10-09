San Marcos Water Polo Defeats Rival Dos Pueblos 9-4 in Channel League Contest

A strong start by the San Marcos High boys’ Water Polo was too much for Dos Pueblos to overcome as the Royals captured a 9-4 win over their rivals on Tuesday afternoon.

The last time the two teams met was in the CIF-SS Division 2 championship game last season where San Marcos prevailed 9-6.

The Royals jumped out to a 5-1 halftime lead on Tuesday after two first quarter goals by Mateo Obando and one second quarter goal each by Kai Heeps, Will Stuart and Ryder Wilson. Arcin Marshall scored the only goal for Dos Pueblos.

Kai Heeps takes the shot. Photo Credit: Gary Kim

The Royals increased their lead to 7-1 early in the third quarter, but Dos Pueblos responded with two goals by Eli Carneghe and a Lucas Neushul goal that cut the deficit to 7-4.

That’s as close as the Chargers would get as Jake Magid and Jack Kramer added goals to extend the San Marcos lead.

With the victory San Marcos improved to 14-6 overall and 2-1 in Channel League play. Dos Pueblos dropped to 10-7 and 1-2.