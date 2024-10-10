Call for Vendors: SBPL Invites Local Artists to Reserve a Booth at the Mercado Raíces y Sueños

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – October 9, 2024



Santa Barbara Public Library invites local artists of Hispanic background to reserve a vendor booth for the Mercado Raíces y Sueños at the newly opened Michael Towbes Library Plaza on Saturday, November 9, 2024. Held in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Mercado is a part of Raíces y Sueños (Roots & Dreams) programming, a special series of events honoring Hispanic immigrant culture in the Santa Barbara community.



The Mercado Raíces y Sueños will be a wonderful opportunity to sell and showcase your work, support holiday gift-giving, and share your unique talents with the community. You’ll enjoy a day building relationships with patrons and fellow artists while sharing your creations with hundreds of people.



Requirements:

You must be a resident of Santa Barbara County.

All work must be handmade by the applicant.

All vendors need to obtain a seller’s permit from the City of Santa Barbara

The Process:

You must be the person who showcases handcrafted originals from Santa Barbara artisans. Once an artist has been approved, we will communicate with you regarding the next steps.



Don’t Wait!

The Mercado Raíces y Sueños has limited space, so don’t miss out on this opportunity to display and sell your art to people from all over the world.



If you are interested and meet all the requirements, don’t wait any longer! Register for the Makers Market (Over 17) or for the Youth Makers Market (Under 17).

This project was made possible with support from California Humanities, a non-profit partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities.



For more information about programs and services, visit Santa Barbara Public Library – SBPLibrary.org, a department of the City of Santa Barbara. All library programs are free and open to the public.