Apply for City of Goleta’s Public Engagement and Public Tree Advisory Commissions

GOLETA, CA, October 11, 2024 – Get involved with the City of Goleta – apply for a Commission vacancy. The City currently has two openings, one each on the Public Engagement Commission and Public Tree Advisory Commission. Serving on a Commission is a great way to use your talent and time to make a difference and help shape the future of Goleta. Here is what the positions entail:

The Public Engagement Commission is a seven-member body that advises the City Council and staff on issues related to public engagement in City government and governance. The Commission has provided recommendations to the City Council on moving to evening-only meetings, directly electing the Mayor, and district elections. Eligible applicants must live in the City of Goleta.

The Public Tree Advisory Commission is a five-member body that provides advice to staff and the City Council in developing plans and goals for the Goleta Urban Forest, represents the interests of the community, and informs the community of the Urban Forestry program as directed by the City Council. Urban forests encompass the trees and shrubs in an urban area, including trees in yards, along streets and corridors, in watersheds, and more. Urban forests are important because they are the trees right outside our doors providing air, shade, and beauty.

Both Commissions hold four regular meetings and may hold additional meetings as needed; members are compensated $75 per meeting.

Applications for all open Board and Commission vacancies may be submitted online by October 25 at 5:00 p.m. at www.cityofgoleta.org/boardscommissions. For additional information, please email cityclerkgroup@cityofgoleta.org.