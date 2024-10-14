Community Input Requested on County Housing and Community Development Needs

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – Santa Barbara County residents are invited to make their voices heard about local housing and community development needs at community meetings and by taking the Community Needs Survey.

The County of Santa Barbara along with the cities of Buellton, Carpinteria, Goleta, Lompoc, Santa Maria, and Solvang are in the process of developing their 5-Year Consolidated Plan. This plan will be submitted to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Funding from HUD is contingent on this plan.

Community input is important to this process. Several community meetings will be held throughout the county to hear from residents what the high-priority housing and community development needs are where they live. To attend one of the meetings taking place please register at www.countyofsb.org/494/Housing-Community-Development.

Monday, October 21

· Carpinteria: 12-1 p.m. | Carpinteria Community Library (5141 Carpinteria Ave, Carpinteria, CA 93013)

· Goleta: 6-7 p.m. | Goleta Valley Community Center (5679 Hollister Ave., Goleta, CA 93117)

Wednesday, October 23

· Lompoc: 10:30-11:30 a.m. | Grossman Gallery in the Public Library (501 E North Ave., Lompoc, CA 93436)

· Buellton: 2-3 p.m. | Buellton Rec Center at Jonata Middle School (301 2nd St., Buellton, CA 93427)

· Santa Maria: 5:30-6:30 p.m. | Shepard Hall in the Santa Maria Public Library (421 S. McClelland St., Santa Maria, CA 93454)

To continue receiving HUD funds, jurisdictions must prepare a five-year Consolidated Plan and Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice.

Consolidated Plan: Identifies the County and cities’ housing and community development needs and how program funds will be spent over a five-year period.

Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing Choice (AI): Identifies and addresses barriers to housing for protected classes.

The Community Needs Survey is another way to share the most pressing housing and community developments needs in your area. Please fill out his survey by October 31, 2024: https://bit.ly/SantaBarbaraCoResident.