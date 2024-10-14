Cox Mobile Announces Phone Case Design Contest for Boys & Girls Club Teens

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA, Oct. 11, 2024 – Cox Mobile, Cox Communications’ mobile phone service, announced today the launch of its Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA) phone case design contest. Kicked off by a satellite press tour with BGCA alumni Mario Lopez and Dr. Mona Dixon, the contest was created to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Cox Innovation Labs.

Boys & Girls Club teens in Cox markets nationwide are encouraged to submit phone case designs that capture their vision of “A World Within Reach.” The winning case design will be brought to life and sold in Cox retail stores nationwide in 2025. Contest finalists will be announced in early 2025.

Why It Matters

Cox Mobile’s contest celebrates Cox and Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s longstanding partnership – which began in the 1970s – and the 20th anniversary of Cox Innovation Labs which were established to help narrow the digital divide. Cox Innovation Labs are a safe place where Club members can tap into the internet, learn about robotics, discover 3-D printing, and receive assistance with homework, employment, and college prep. More than 100 Labs serve thousands of Club members each year where Cox does business.

How The Contest Works

This contest celebrates creativity and how kids can use technology to connect to new worlds. Boys & Girls Club members entering the contest can use any creative medium to express what they see, believe, or feel when dreaming about connectivity’s impact on the world.

“We’re excited to expand upon our longstanding partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America and tap into the creativity and vision of young minds,” said Colleen Langner, EVP and chief operating officer of Cox Communications and Southeast Trustee of Boys & Girls Clubs of America. “Connectivity opens the door to endless possibilities, and Cox Mobile’s contest gives teens a platform to share their unique perspectives on how technology brings the world within reach.”

The Bottom Line

“Access to today’s connected technology – when used safely and responsibly – gives kids new ways to explore, learn, interact, and most importantly…follow their dreams,” said Mario Lopez. “I can’t wait to see what these teens show us about their vision of the world and their future place in it – I know it will be inspiring.”

“Boys & Girls Clubs of America and its Cox Innovation Labs expanded my world,” said Dr. Mona Dixon. “With Cox Mobile, the same, powerful world is within reach all the time. I look forward to celebrating the young minds that are using that access to drive positive change for themselves, their communities, and beyond.”

For more information about Cox Mobile’s phone case design contest, visit www.cox.com/phonecasecontest.

Media Contact: Charla Batey, Charla.Batey@cox.com, 949-354-1787

About Cox Communications

Cox Communications is committed to creating meaningful moments of human connection through technology. As the largest private broadband company in America, we operate fiber-powered networks in more than 30 states, providing connections and advanced cloud and managed IT services for nearly seven million homes and businesses nationwide. We’re dedicated to empowering others to build a better future and celebrate diverse products, people, suppliers, communities, and the characteristics that make each one unique. Cox Communications is the largest division of Cox Enterprises, a family-owned business founded in 1898 by Governor James M. Cox.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For more than 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,400 Clubs serve more than 3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. The national headquarters is located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and X.

About Mario Lopez

Actor, television/radio host, producer, and NYT Best Selling author. His prolific career has spanned over 40 years making him one of the most sought-after personalities in entertainment today. The 2-time Emmy winner is the host of NBC’s “Access Hollywood,” & “Access Daily” and has an over-all development deal with NBC/Universal. Mario concurrently hosts the national iHeart radio program “On with Mario Lopez” as well as his boxing/MMA podcast “The 3 Knockdown Rule” for UFC FightPass. In 2008, Mario met his wife, Courtney Lopez while starring in the Broadway revival of “A Chorus Line”. Mario and Courtney currently live in Los Angeles with their three children.

About Dr. Mona Dixon

Dr. Mona Dixon and her family lived on the streets and moved from one homeless shelter to another until she turned 13 years old. A few short years later, she received Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s (BGCA) “National Youth of the Year Award,” and was awarded over $100,000 in scholarships and honored by President Obama in the Oval Office. This has all led to her being featured in the national media, in commercials, and starring in a national campaign commercial with Mark Wahlberg for Taco Bell Foundation for Teens. She was also named one of the “Most Influential Black Women,” with Oprah and Michelle Obama by Essence Magazine. Dr. Mona was later appointed by President Obama to serve as the youngest member of a U.S. Presidential Community Service Committee alongside four other distinguished individuals. Her most recent adventure consisted of a 13-city tour with Grammy Award-winning artist Lauren Daigle, raising donations for Boys & Girls Clubs of America and local Clubs. Along with being the CEO of Inspired By Mona, she continues to empower others while speaking for corporate companies, schools, non-profit organizations, and fundraisers.