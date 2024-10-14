Announcement

Join Us for Today’s Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee Workshop

Author Image By Santa Barbara City Council Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee
Mon Oct 14, 2024 | 9:49am

The Santa Barbara City Council Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee (HCC) is holding a community workshop to solicit community input on addressing the local affordable housing crisis. This workshop will assist the HCC in prioritizing areas for further research and implementation.

Workshop Details:

  • In-person and Virtual Participation available. (Registration is required for virtual participation)
  • Simultaneous translation services will be available. In-person attendees can listen to the Wordly translation using their mobile device and headphones, or request a device from City staff.
  • Family-friendly activities to be provided by City Departments during the workshop (Library on the Go and more!)
  • Light refreshments will be available

Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee Workshop
Monday, October 14, 2024
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Cabrillo Pavilion
1118 E Cabrillo Blvd
Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Your feedback through the Workshop Registration Survey helps us create a welcoming, organized, and accessible event for everyone. Thank you!

Workshop Agenda (link):

  • Welcome & Introduction of the Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee
  • Powerpoint Presentation of HCC Findings
  • Breakout Discussion Groups & Report-back to HCC
  • Public Comment on Agendized Item
  • Closing Remarks & Next Steps
Mon Oct 14, 2024 | 21:59pm
