Join Us for Today’s Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee Workshop

The Santa Barbara City Council Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee (HCC) is holding a community workshop to solicit community input on addressing the local affordable housing crisis. This workshop will assist the HCC in prioritizing areas for further research and implementation.

Workshop Details:

In-person and Virtual Participation available. (Registration is required for virtual participation)

Simultaneous translation services will be available. In-person attendees can listen to the Wordly translation using their mobile device and headphones, or request a device from City staff.

Family-friendly activities to be provided by City Departments during the workshop (Library on the Go and more!)

Light refreshments will be available

Housing Crisis Ad Hoc Committee Workshop

Monday, October 14, 2024

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cabrillo Pavilion

1118 E Cabrillo Blvd

Santa Barbara, CA 93103

Your feedback through the Workshop Registration Survey helps us create a welcoming, organized, and accessible event for everyone. Thank you!

Workshop Agenda (link):