Reclaiming Our Space, an Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at Santa Barbara City College

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., October 11, 2024 — Santa Barbara City College (SBCC) iRaices: First Year and Beyond! Program – in partnership with local Chumash and Indigenous community leaders – invites the community to a special Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration on Monday, October 14 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Come learn about the significance and symbolism of the Chumash signage located on SBCC’s West Campus Bluffs and enjoy a panel discussion with Annette Cordero, Stephen Franco, Dr. Maura Sullivan and Solange Aguilar.

EVENT INFO:Reclaiming Our Space, an Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebration at SBCCDate: Wednesday, October 14 Time: 5 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Reception at SBCC West Cliff Campus Bluffs with light refreshments served5:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.: Signage Blessing 6 p.m. – 7 p.m.: Panel Discussion at the SBCC Jurkowitz Theater with Annette Cordero, Stephen Franco, Dr. Maura Sullivan and Solange Aguilar

Location: SBCC West Cliff Campus

Cost: Free and open to the public